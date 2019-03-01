HOUSTON – A funeral for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes will be held at Green House International Church on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The service will be preceded by a balloon release at 10 a.m. and the funeral starts at noon. The service will be held in honor of Jazmine and all murder victims in Houston and Harris County.

Green House International Church is located at 200 W. Greens Road.

Prior to Tuesday’s funeral, a community rally will be held on Saturday.. The rally starts at noon.

Will not rest until we find #JusticeForJazmine. Our @HCSOTexas team is working hard to bring closure to her family. Jazmine would soon be celebrating another birthday, instead her funeral is being planned. No words. Thank u @shaunking @pastordeckard & all our community 4 support pic.twitter.com/HKIw99kK2V — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2019

Jazmine was shot and killed when someone opened fire on her mother’s car Sunday morning as they were heading to a grocery store along the Beltway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday he couldn't release specific information about progress made in the homicide investigation, which was opened Sunday morning, but said he had full faith in his deputies and team of investigators. He added he hoped to release a more detailed physical description of the shooter within the next 24 hours.

Civil Rights attorney Lee Merritt and activist Shaun King have raised a $75,000 reward for information leading deputies to Jazmine’s killer. His posts about Barnes’ murder, the reward and tips he’s receiving got thousands of retweets, including several from celebrities.

King and Merritt said they are getting and giving authorities tips every hour.

