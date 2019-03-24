FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating what led to a a child’s death and the hospitalization of the child’s mother Saturday night.

Police wrote in a statement Sunday that around 5:55 p.m. Saturday, police received a call for a welfare check in the 15200 block of Preachers Lane. Frisco police officers and firefighters arrived and found the mother and child in a parked vehicle.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, while the mother was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in unknown condition, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide attempt, police said.

Police have not released the identities of the mother or the child, as this is an ongoing investigation.