FORT WORTH, Texas — The dining room was filled to the brim Monday night at Enchiladas Ole' on Sylvania Avenue. It isn't unusual to find a packed house at Marty Perez's restaurant, but no one was really there for the food.

"I didn't want him to not be remembered at all," said Perez. She's talking about Mark Hague, who lost his life outside of the restaurant earlier this month after a senseless beating.

His death, at a place that had effectively become his home, has left a void. "He would make sure I got in safe. He would take all the chairs down off the tables," said Perez.

Hague struggled with homelessness for years. He often found comfort, a warm meal, and even part-time work at the restaurant. His brother came on Monday night to pay his respects, too. "He's still in my heart. I'll miss him," said Michale Hague.

