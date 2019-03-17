FORT WORTH, Texas — An apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night has been deemed an arson by the Fort Worth Fire department, investigators said Saturday night.

The fire, which started around 8:50 Friday night at the 1200 block of Alexis Avenue, was out around 9:12 p.m. officials said.

Sixteen fire units and about 100 firefighters were on-scene to helpput out the fire, which displaed 9 adults and two children. There were no injuries.

"Our arson investigators confirmed that the cause of the fire was ‘incendiary,' an official said Saturday night. "Other than that, we can’t elaborate too much more as this is an active investigation."

The Fort Worth Fire Department stresses the importance of checking your smoke alarms at least once a month to make sure they’re working.