Rescue personnel from multiple different agencies were continuing to sweep the Junction area in search of four people who may have been swept away from the Llano River during severe flash flooding in the area.

According to Logan Scherschel, a public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service who was acting as the rescue PIO search boats were on the Llano River Tuesday as conditions allow. Scherschel said he was also expecting helicopter and drones to join in search activities as the day progressed.

Scherschel said rescuers were still considering the mission a "search and rescue," as they believe the four missing individuals may be alive, but isolated and unable to call for help.

Because floodwaters came in at night when people were sleeping, Scherschel said they may have had no time to grab emergency supplies or their phones.

Scherschel said the search will continue as long as there are areas to be scoured, and the biggest threat at this point is that there's more rain in the area threatening to raise the river again.

According to Scherschel, the river rose 33 feet on Monday before it receded but with more rain on the way, the threat continues.

All first responders are united in their plea for people to stay away from all low lying areas.

Scherschel said he has no information on names of missing people, however, people who live in the small town of Flomaton Ala. have taken to social media, asking for help in looking for family members.

In an interview with WKRG, the CBS affiliate in Mobile, Ala., Steve Turner said his sister Charlotte Moye is one of the missing. Turner said his sister called her husband on the phone when the waters were rising and told him she may not be able to make it out.

Turner said all of the people who are missing are from the small town of Flomaton and all came to Texas to work for a pipeline company.

Scherschel said he has no information on names of missing people. Further details were not immediately available.

