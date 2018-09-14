FORT WORTH, TX — A Fort Worth police officer is in critical condition and 'in the fight of his life' Mayor Betsy Price said after the officer was shot early Friday morning while confronting robbery suspects.

The officer was conducting surveillance on three robbery suspects, according to police. Around midnight, the subjects went inside the Vaquero Sports Bar, in the 400 block of West Biddison Street, in the Worth Heights area.

Police say the suspects robbed the bar, and that's when the officer confronted them. As the suspects were running, one of them turned around and fired, striking the Fort Worth officer in the head.

A fellow officer on the scene rushed the injured officer to JPS in his police car.

One suspect was killed when officers returned fire. Other officers caught and arrested the two other suspects, a man and woman.

Fort Worth police said in a tweet: 'The officer who was shot is currently in ICU in critical condition. He has family and fellow Officers with him. Our Officer is courageously fighting at this time. We ask that you keep his recovery in your thoughts.'

Police also said they are waiting to contact the officer's family before releasing any details on the officer's identity or exact condition.

HOW THE SHOOTING UNFOLDED

A witness told WFAA, the robbery suspects stormed the bar around midnight wearing masks and with weapons drawn and then ordered everyone to get on the floor. The robbers took wallets and cell phones from people inside the bar and quickly fled, the witness said. Police

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, the suspects were wanted in numerous armed robberies in which three people had been shot.

