FORT WORTH, TX — Fort Worth police say the CIS (Critical Police Incident) officer was conducting surveillance on three robbery suspects. Around midnight, the subjects went inside the Vaquero Sports Bar, in the 400 block of West Biddison Street, in the Worth Heights area.

Police say the suspects robbed the bar, and that's when the officer confronted them. As the suspects were running, one of them turned around and fired. Police say the officer suffered "very serious" injuries, and is at JPS hospital. A fellow officer on the scene took the officer to JPS in his police car.

The officer returned fire, killing one of the suspects.

Other officers caught and arrested the two other suspects, a man and woman.

Police also say they are getting conflicting reports of injuries inside the sports bar.

Police also said they are waiting to contact the officer's family before releasing any details on the officer's identity or exact condition.

