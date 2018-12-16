Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she has more to do in Cowtown.

Price said she will run again in May 2019. Official campaign filing begins Jan. 16 for the May 4 location elections, though several people have filed paperwork appointing campaign treasurers.

“I think there’s a lot yet to be done, and I think the citizens of Fort Worth will hopefully approve that,” she told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA/Channel 8 Sunday on “Inside Texas Politics,” voicing confidence should win a fifth term. “I’d like to continue on a couple more years.”

