A man accused of starting several fires inside Hulen Mull in Forth Worth pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of arson, according to U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox of the Northern District of Texas.

Craig Michael Tezeno, 46, of Fort Worth, Texas, appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton.

According to court documents filed in the case, on May 11, Tezeno entered the Dillard’s Department store with a glass bottle filled with gasoline and a rag.

Tezeno lit the rag and placed the Molotov Cocktail on the floor. He then entered the Sears Department store and lit another one.

A week later, Tezeno went back to the mall and lit a third Molotov Cocktail in the Sears store and placed it on the floor.

“This guilty plea marks the culmination of several weeks of hard work, dedication, and cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “Through their efforts, we were able to identify and bring to justice an arsonist who put the safety of the people of the Northern District of Texas at risk.”

“This investigation is a great example of federal, state and local agencies working together to stop a clear and present threat to our communities,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent-in-Charge, Eric K. Jackson. “With the help of the United States Attorney’s Office, we are holding this subject accountable for his actions that occurred at the Hulen Mall.”

Tezeno faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

