Man calls for safety improvements after breaking leg in incident involving cyclist, jogger at Trinity Trails

Jerry Heaton, 59, would like to see signage or special safety zones, especially in narrow trail areas shared by bicyclists and runners

FORT WORTH, Texas — We all have our outlets, and for Jerry Heaton of Fort Worth, running the Trinity Trails has become his.

“I do about an eight or nine-mile run every Saturday morning,” said the three-time marathoner.

But last Saturday’s run was a different story—a story he’s now sharing in hopes changes will occur.

Heaton said as he neared a new foot bridge about a half-mile from Pappasito’s off Interstate 30, a man was jogging toward him, followed by a fast-moving cyclist.

“He’s in Olympic training mode, let's put it that way,” he said of the cyclist’s speed.

But as the runner approached mud at the end of the bridge, he stepped left to avoid it and the cyclist hit the jogger, catapulting him into Jerry’s leg.

“A human being flying at you is all I remember,” Heaton said. “Had I not been there, he could’ve easily died in my opinion. Had it been one second later, he would’ve hit the concrete in a very fast fashion.”

Heaton had broken the runner’s fall, but a trip to the emergency room later that day showed something else was broken, too: Jerry’s tibia.

He’s now begging officials to make conditions on the trails safer.



“I know you can't put speed limits, per se, but we need more warning signs, maybe some speed bumps on this bridge,” he said Wednesday.

Mayor Betsy Price, who’s an avid cyclist and runner and uses the trails regularly, acknowledges the trails have become very busy during the pandemic.

The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD), which maintains the trails, reports a 255% increase in trail users when comparing the last week of March this year to the last week of March in 2019.

“We’ll certainly take a look at where that accident happened,” Price said.

But she urges people to learn and use proper trail etiquette for everyone’s sake.

“Trail etiquette says if you’re on a bike, slow down and you say to people you’re passing on the left,” Price said. “Runners should run or walk on the right side and everybody should really, in an ideal world, have on one ear phone, and not two.”

Price said she sees both cyclists and runners/walkers not following the rules, and she’s had close calls with run-ins in both situations. She also pointed out runners and walkers should look behind them before stepping out to the left.

Price said police had already planned to increase their presence on the trails because of the large increases in people using them.

“Beginning this weekend, we'll have additional officers on the trail, not to ticket people but to stop them and caution them” if they see people behaving badly, Price said.

TRWD responded to the incident Thursday, saying in part:

"As trail usage continues to increase, we likewise will continue to encourage safe behavior. Efforts being considered include measures to separate trail user types, striping, additional traffic calming techniques and interactive communication to improve conduct."

Heaton is frustrated by it all, including that the cyclist didn’t announce himself or render aid, and that he now needs surgery to fix his broken bone.

“Bottom line is we need to find more harmony between cyclists and joggers,” he said.