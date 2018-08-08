FORT WORTH, Texas -- The city is proposing dropping the property tax rate by 2 cents in this year’s budget.

But most homeowners who saw a jump in their appraisals are likely to see their taxes go up.

The proposal would drop the tax rate from 80.5 cents per $100 valuation to 78.5 cents per $100 valuation. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 with a homestead exemption would pay $1,256.

The cut is needed, said City Manager David Cooke, to compete with other cities in attracting new businesses.

But sticking to that 2-cent tax cut won’t be easy while trying to fix the Fort Worth Employees’ Retirement Fund.

“If you spend money to fix the pension, it’s a dollar you can’t spend to fix a pothole; it’s a dollar you can’t spend to hire another police officer and it’s a dollar that can’t go to a pay increase,” Cooke said.

Each penny of the tax rate is worth about $6.2 million to the city’s budget, Cooke said.

If nothing is done to fix the city’s $1.6 billion projected shortfall, the retirement fund could run out of money by 2048, Cooke said.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA