Fort Soldier, Mansfield native dies during training

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier died Thursday, during a training exercise at Fort Hood, officials say.
Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield, died while conducting land navigation training, according to officials. He was a noncommissioned officer.
“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”
At this time, the cause of Moore’s death is undetermined, but official don’t suspect foul play.
The incident remains under investigation.