CALLAHAN COUNTY — Two Forney parents and their 14-year-old daughter were among four people killed in a west Texas car accident the day after Christmas.

A San Angelo man and a Brady woman were also killed in the two-vehicle crash Dec. 26 in Callahan County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a preliminary crash report Friday with the names of the four people killed in the crash: James Everette Hurley, 37, of San Angelo; Joyce Jordan Collier, 67, of Brady; and Bryan Joseph Mikulik, 48, and Debra Ann Mikulik, 52, both of Forney.

News outlet San Angelo Live reports Bryan and Debra Mikulik were husband and wife. One of their daughters, 14-year-old Olivia, died early in the morning on New Year's Eve. She had been in critical condition immediately after the crash.

The Mikuliks' other daughter, 15-year-old Alexa, was also injured in the crash. She was still in an Abilene hospital on Dec. 31.

A total of seven people, including four children, were hurt.

According to the DPS report, the crash occurred at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 206, 4.38 miles northeast of Cross Plains, in Callahan County. Conditions were rainy and wet.

The report said a 2018 Ford Transit van, driven by Hurley, was traveling south of SH 206, while a 2013 Lexus GX460, driven by Bryan Mikulik, was traveling north. Hurley reportedly lost control of the van on the wet roadway, crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Lexus head-on.

Passengers in the van who were injured, were:

Lisa Ann Collier, 36, of San Angelo; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

William Quinn Collier, 20, of San Angelo; transported to Eastland Memorial Hospital with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Joshua Chase Collier, 19, of Voca; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Grace Spurgin, 14; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Emily Spurgin, 8; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Hayden Hermes, 11; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Passengers in the Lexus who were injured, were:

Olivia Mikulik, 14, of Forney; transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth with critical/incapacitating injuries, where she died five days later.

Alexa Mikulik, 15, of Forney; transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Both drivers and all passengers were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

The information released by DPS was the preliminary crash report and information could change, be corrected or added, based on the findings of investigators.

© 2018 KIDY