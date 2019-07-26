Freshman U.S. representatives Colin Allred, D-Texas, and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, may be members of opposites parties but they both have a lot in common.

They both are new to Congress, new dads and are former NFL players.

The congressmen are working together on a bipartisan effort to change the conversation in Washington D.C.

“What we’re trying to do is model for the country a way forward in which we can work together and focus on those points of agreement that we do have," Allred said.

Their background in football is helping.

“There’s people from all different walks of life in that locker room and you have to work together toward a common goal,” the Texas congressman said.

One of their goals is to focus on issues like veteran mental health.

Allred, who serves on the veterans affairs committee, says statistics show an average of 22 veterans die by suicide every day. He says the issue especially impacts Texas, which has the second most veterans of any state and the most female veterans of any state.

"I want to make sure that we are serving our veterans as well as they’ve served us," Allred said.

Next week Allred will travel to Ohio to spend time in Gonzalez's district. The Ohio congressman will visit Texas by the end of the year.

Allred said they may disagree on many ideals and values, they agree that "if you work hard and you do the right thing you can get ahead."

“Anthony and I have a chance to maybe just show people a little bit of an example that people of opposite parties can get along, work together, find points of agreement and see what we can do to make life a little better for the American people," Allred said.

