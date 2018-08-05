Late on a Sunday night in September 2016, Southlake Carroll football coach Hal Wasson and Carroll athletic director Darren Allman met at the field house to hash out a power struggle that would eventually lead to Wasson's resignation and Allman being reassigned.

Earlier that day, Allman, in his second year as the Carroll AD, had sent Wasson a lengthy, hand-written letter detailing his concerns about Wasson's coaching style and his treatment of assistant coaches and players, according to Wasson's personnel documents obtained by the Star-Telegram via an open records request.

In the letter, Allman pleaded with Wasson to take his time to absorb the contents, including Allman's suggestions and advice, before meeting in person.

Wasson didn't want to wait, according to notes made by Allman at the time.

Wasson, who had been Carroll's head coach since 2007, called Allman's cell phone around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2016.

"Well, normally, if I have something like this I need to say to someone I say it face to face," Wasson told Allman.

"OK, if you want to get face to face tonight, I'll see you at the field house in 15 minutes," an upset Allman snapped.

"Why are you yelling?" Wasson asked.

"Because I've tried handling this without getting upset and now you're speaking to me with the same disrespect as you do with your assistants, and I'm not one of your assistants," Allman responded. "I'll see you in 15 minutes."

The two sat for more than two hours discussing Allman's concerns addressed in his letter, according to Allman's notes. The concerns were in stark contrast to the glowing evaluations Wasson received from his principal, Shawn Duhon, who noted in his reviews that Wasson "exceeded expectations" in all categories.

Wasson could not be reached for comment; Allman declined to comment.

