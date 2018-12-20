DALLAS — As the Dallas Independent School District investigates a physical altercation between a student and a substitute at Skyline High School last week, two teacher organizations and a school board member for DISD are raising concerns about lack of eyes and security at schools in the district.

The altercation between the student and the substitute was caught on camera last Thursday.

In the video, you see the student towering over the substitute and can tell that they’re in a disagreement about something. Sources told Channel 8 that the student was refusing to sit down.

Then, you see the substitute raise his knee towards the student and that’s when he pushes the substitute to the ground and begins throwing punches.

Students in the classroom can be heard encouraging the fight before it’s finally broken up. The district says that the substitute is doing ok and that the student has been disciplined.

This troubling incident comes on the heels of numerous reported fights that have surfaced on social media.

WFAA obtained several videos of students fighting in hallways and outside on school property.

Diane Birdwell, a teacher at Bryan Adams High School and a representative for the local National Education Association chapter, told WFAA on Wednesday that the public is finally seeing a concern that she’s complained about for years.

The NEA is the second largest association representing teachers in DISD. “I wasn’t surprised that it happened,” Birdwell said. “We need more security on the campuses to help prevent things like that from happening.”

Birdwell even went before school board members last Thursday night asking trustees to strengthen security districtwide, not knowing that the substitute had been attacked hours earlier.

And her concerns seem valid when you watch additional fight videos from other campuses.

Many can be found on YouTube and there’s even an Instagram account solely dedicated to fights recorded at Greiner Middle School.

Birdwell told WFAA that teachers have voiced concerns to her, saying that better security is needed.

“The thing that I’m hearing from people is that they’re worn out, and they’re tired,” Birdwell said. “Our job is to teach, not to break up fights.”

Trustee Joyce Foreman told WFAA that the district at the very least needs more monitors.

Right now, the district only has 148 and is short ten at the moment. A spokesperson for the district also told WFAA that only one monitor is allocated for every 599 middle school and high school students.

“That’s not good enough,” Foreman said. “I think we’re going to have to move into more security to be able to make sure that students feel safe.”

“We have roughly 200 police officers, but clearly that’s not enough—so we need some help for these officers to make sure that everything goes right.”

The Dallas Chapter for the American Federation of Teachers chimed in on the subject as well Wednesday.

President Rena Honea sent the statement below to WFAA:

“The outcry and reports from campus personnel needing additional school monitors, security officers, and counseling staff, especially at our secondary schools, are increased this school year. Student behavior, in general, has progressed to more students acting out and displaying aggressive outbursts. Campus administration has the Student Code of Conduct to follow, but in the midst of the actions when the outbursts occur, that document is not in the mix. The district’s work on the 2019-2020 district budget is in the beginning stages now and these areas of personnel must be highly considered. While an exorbitant amount of money is spent on consultants and other items that never reach the campuses, the safety of students and staff must be addressed by the administration and elected trustees. No one wants to experience another Santa Fe, Texas tragedy, and by not addressing these huge needs in our schools runs the risk of a disaster in Dallas ISD.”

Birdwell says she couldn’t agree more and adds that money has to be placed towards safety.

“They seem to forget about us on the campuses,” she said. “I’d like to see all the trustees become a substitute for a week in some of these schools…I would like for them to walk the hallways.”

© 2018 WFAA