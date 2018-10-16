GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Barricades are blocking access to Lynn Creek Park as water from Joe Pool Lake continues flooding the marina.

A lot of the flooding is surrounding the Oasis restaurant. Workers estimated about 2.5 feet to 3-feet of water covered the parking lot on Tuesday. The staff was bracing for the potential of another 3 to 4 feet of water to hit the area.

Crowds of people are stopping by the Lynn Creek Marina to take photos of the flooding. Many of them are commenting about how much the water has risen over a period of days. “It’s a repeat of a couple of years ago, when it actually came up so much higher. So, it’s just phenomenal to have it happen within a couple of years," Shirley Cotten said.

On Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District reported Joe Pool Lake was nine-feet above its normal elevation, at 531.30 feet. The flood pool is 60-percent full.

Several trucks were seen driving around the barricades and into the flooded area. Drivers were heading to a storage facility to remove large items, as flooding continued to threaten the area.

Representatives from the City of Grand Prairie advise against driving around or removing barricades. They say it’s a safety precaution.

