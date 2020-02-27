A massive water main break is causing major flooding in east Houston and water pressure problems all over the city.

the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop are closed because of high water near Clinton and traffic is backed up for miles.

Many drivers were caught off-guard as the water rose quickly and some are stranded on tops of their cars.

From Air 11, we could see Houston Fire Department crews preparing to rescue them.

The rushing water is also threatening nearby homes and businesses.

People all over the city have low or no water pressure and some schools are sending kids home for the day.

We've learned the water is out at the University of Houston main campus. Dining halls on campus are being shut down.

We're told there are no water problems at Bush and Hobby airports or at NRG Park where the BBQ cookoff is underway.

Stay with KHOU.com and our mobile news app for the very latest on this breaking story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter