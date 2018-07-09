A flight that was supposed to arrive in San Antonio at 4:30 p.m. Thursday was diverted north and remains grounded.

According to data on flightaware.com, American Airlines flight 570 landed at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, a joint use military/commercial airport, just after 5:30 p.m. and has not taken back off.

Passengers have been on the plane since about 2:20 p.m. Central time.

KENS 5 has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that GRK was not a commercial airport. We regret the error.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

© 2018 KENS