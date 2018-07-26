Dallas, TX — According to a Dallas Police Sergeant on the scene, a drive-by shooter (or shooters) opened fire in the 3000 block of South Boulevard in South Dallas shortly after 11:00 p.m., Tuesday night.

Ambulances took two of the victims, and the other three arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles.

One victim, according to police, was an elderly woman. She was in her own apartment when a bullet ripped through and hit her. We have not yet confirmed her condition.

Police say they do not have a viable description of the suspect (or suspects); only that it may have been a passenger car.

This, of course, is a fluid situation and police continue their investigation.

More to come on WFAA.com.

© 2018 WFAA