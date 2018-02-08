Dallas County is reporting its first two-heat related deaths of this year, confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 70-year-old woman who had other health-related issues was in a home, and a 63-year-old man who was in a group home spent a lot of time outdoors. Both lived in Dallas.

“Dallas County residents need to be aware of the severity resulting from heat-related illness during high temperatures,” said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) interim director. “Adults and children need to take measures against heat stress when outdoors. Whether you are working or have a recreational activity, being outdoors for even a short amount of time can cause serious illness.”

Heat-related illness can also occur indoors. DCHHS urges residents to seek a cooling shelter or seek assistance for AC services and help with their utility bill.

© 2018 WFAA