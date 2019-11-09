FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning home early Wednesday morning in the east side of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department said a Fort Worth Police Special Response Team was patrolling the area when they saw heavy smoke coming from a home in the 2000 block of Andrew Avenue. Neighbors said that there was a woman trapped inside.

Burglar bars windows blocked entrance to the house, so firefighters had to break down the door to rescue her in the front of the home. She was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire spread to the back of the home, but the house was destroyed.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.