Over 60 firefighters have been called to the Halston Apartments in response to a third-alarm fire

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm apartment fire Sunday evening, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The department says around 7 p.m., firefighters were called to the Halston Apartments at 8850 Ferguson Road in response to a fire in a third-floor unit.

When they arrived, firefighters said the incident escalated to a third-alarm fire.

At least 60 firefighters are working to get the fire under control, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Fire at Halston Apartments 8850 Furgeson Rd building 3 Posted by Jeffrey Ayala on Sunday, June 21, 2020

At this time, no injuries have been reported.