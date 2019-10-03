MCKINNEY, Texas — Anna Police say a drug deal gone bad resulted in a 15 year-old’s death and an 18 year-old’s arrest in his murder.

The investigation began on Friday, March 8, 2019 around 2:30pm when 15 year-old Alejandro Camacho of McKinney was left in the parking lot of Medical City McKinney with a gunshot wound to the chest. Camacho died of his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in Anna near the intersection of Wylie Farm Road and Creekview Drive following a fight in a vehicle there.

“It’s sad that a 15-year-old boy lost his life over a small amount of marijuana.” Said Anna Police Chief Jeff Caponera. “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Camacho family, this is an unfortunate tragedy and want to assure his parents we will do what we can to ensure justice is served,” said Chief Caponera.

18 year-old Christopher Lamarr Sterkes of Anna was arrested for the crime. Sterkes is being held in the Collin County jail on a $500,000 bond for murder