Hey, look: Another chance of rain in the forecast.

Granted, the coverage Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning won't be widespread – if you see any at all – but it's once again another rainy forecast in what feels like the wettest year ever.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, we've seen 52.79 inches of rain this year. That's not the most of all time – 2015 holds that honor, with 62.61 inches of rain. But this year we've seen our wettest fall ever, and also our third-wettest 24-hour period ever, when 8.11 inches fell on Sept. 21-22.

With a couple weeks to go in 2018, only 2015 and 1991 (53.54 inches) have seen wetter years.

But we're not the only water-logged ones heading into the new year.

Across the U.S., we saw the fifth-wettest January-November on record and the wettest in 20 years, according to the most recent monthly climate report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Along the East Coast, eight states – North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island – saw their wettest January-November on record (since 1895).

Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin, and New Jersey were at their second-wettest marks, and 10 others were within or near their top 10.

Below is a map from the NOAA showing the precipitation ranks for each state. We were above average here in Texas (and even more so in DFW). But as you can see, the East Coast has been drenched.

