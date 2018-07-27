When immigration officials brought forms to H.G.A., a Honduran migrant who has been in immigration detention for nearly two months, he was suspicious.

H.G.A., as he is identified in court documents, does not understand English, and at 51, he has vision problems that he and a lawyer say prevent him from reading in Spanish, a language he understands. He didn’t trust what the officials told him the papers said. So on three separate occasions, when officials asked him to sign a form indicating whether he wanted to be reunified with the teenage son who had been taken from him at the border, he “refused to sign the paper,” he said in a sworn declaration filed in court this week.

“However, I made sure to tell the officials that I wanted to be reunited,” H.G.A. said in the declaration. H.G.A. said he made that point — my son “is incredibly important to me and we want to be together” — three times.

And yet, H.G.A. ended up on the federal government’s list of parents who had relinquished their right to reunify with their children, according to Susanne Gilliam, a volunteer lawyer from New England who interviewed him last week in an El Paso immigration detention center.

Hundreds of migrant parents separated from their children by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy are unlikely to be reunified by the court-ordered deadline today. The government claims that at least 127 of them chose that fate for themselves. But lawyers who have interviewed those migrant parents claim in a court filing this week that many of them, like H.G.A., have been placed on that “relinquishment” list by mistake or worse.

