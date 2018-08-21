The man accused of stabbing his 16-month-old son to death in Lewisville on Sunday has been arraigned on a capital murder charge, according to police.

The man is still hospitalized after a bystander shot him during the alleged attack, and police are not releasing his name "until he is relocated to a more secure environment," a news release said.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

The infant was identified as Ashton Ness, a 16-month-old boy, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. A cause of death was not yet been released.

Witnesses told officers that the man was beating and stabbing the infant, who had suffered "multiple severe injuries" before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded about 12:41 p.m. to a stabbing call at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of Texas 121 Business in Lewisville.

During the alleged attack in a courtyard at the apartments, a witness shot the suspect in the leg to try to stop him. The suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound and later placed into custody.

The witness, Andrew Austin, provided a statement to WFAA on Monday about the incident, saying he was sitting on his couch Sunday when he heard shouting outside.

"I opened up my blinds and I saw a man next to a child on the ground," Austin said. "He stabbed the child with a knife, so I grabbed my gun and went out onto my balcony. He walked away and was heading back towards the kid. I yelled at him to stop and he didn’t so I shot three rounds at him. He dropped to his knees and asked to be shot again."

Austin is not facing charges in the shooting, police said.

