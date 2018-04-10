This is a story of how two families can want two very different things and still feel the same pain.

Lynne Machado started to read Payton Summons story and quickly saw the similarities in their stories. Summons, 9, has been on life support since suffering cardiac arrest. Representatives at a Fort Worth hospital say testing shows zero brain activity.

"My heart went out to the family because they're going through hell," said Machado. Lynne's daughter Marlise died in November of 2012. She was pregnant and suffered an aneurysm. It left her brain dead, and a law protecting the fetus kept her on life support despite her and the family's wishes.

It was just five years ago Ernest and Lynne Machado were fighting to take their daughter Marlise off life support. "I've had people tell me, 'I could never pull the plug on my daughter or son.' Well, you weren't walking in our shoes," she said.

Payton's family is wearing a different pair of shoes. A judge's order keeps Summons on life support 14 days. For the Machados, they remember each day being a whirlwind. "We were inundated by doctors, reporters...pro-life, pro-choice, and that wasn't the issue for us," said Ernest.

They say it can be easy to have the stress consume you. They recall the pressures coming from the outside. "We weren't going to get sucked into the negativity. We weren't going to get sucked into the name calling. And we were called murderers and other things," Lynne said.

If they had any advice, it would be to stay focused, stay close to family, and continue in faith. They are not entering this debate but have this to say: "For the parents, they need to consider, what would be the best thing for my daughter?" Ernest asked.

The Machados say they are willing to meet and talk with Payton's parents if asked.

© 2018 WFAA