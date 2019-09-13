DALLAS — The Harrison family wants to thank T. Boone Pickens.

“T. Boone Pickens had that foresight, that vision and he made it happen,” Matthew Harrison said.

Matthew made the comments in the chapel of the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Care Center which is the same place where his wife passed away.

In May, as Pam Harrison was dying of Pancreatic Cancer, the Pickens Hospice Care Center offered to host the wedding of her son in their chapel.

“You could just see the love on her face just looking up at him,” the bride Meagan Harrison said.

“Being able to have my first dance with her that day, she was still in a wheelchair, but it was incredible,” Greg Harrison said.

“Their song was ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, so many tears playing that song and those two dancing together,” Matthew said.

And Matthew knows it would not have been possible without T. Boone Pickens and the team that built the hospice.

“That was just such a blessing to be here with her, to experience that together,” Matthew said.

