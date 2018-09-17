Hot and humid to begin the week! Slight rain and storm chances continue. Here's what to expect:

TODAY:

Temperatures will climb in the low 90s this afternoon with a Heat Index in the upper 90s! Some spotty showers and storms possible by late this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mild and muggy tonight with lows in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 90s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible. Coverage will be about 20%-30%. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Scattered showers and storms are possible with highs near seasonal normal, in the upper 80s.

