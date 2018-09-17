Hot and humid to begin the week! Slight rain and storm chances continue. Here's what to expect:
TODAY:
Temperatures will climb in the low 90s this afternoon with a Heat Index in the upper 90s! Some spotty showers and storms possible by late this afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Mild and muggy tonight with lows in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:
Hot and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 90s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY:
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible. Coverage will be about 20%-30%. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND:
Scattered showers and storms are possible with highs near seasonal normal, in the upper 80s.
© 2018 WFAA