The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash landing early Tuesday morning.

One pilot was in the plane and made a controlled landing in a parking lot at 18470 Dallas North Parkway just before midnight.

The FAA says this was a Piper PA-28 flying from Tupelo, Miss. to Weatherford and had to make an emergency landing because the aircraft was losing fuel.

The plane went down about two miles north of Addison Municipal Airport.

The pilot clipped a tree, hit a light post and spun around but was not injured. Two police cars are surrounding the area until the FAA arrives on scene.

Dallas police say the there is damage to the plane but not any surrounding buildings.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for more updates.

