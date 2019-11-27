PORT NECHES, Texas — An explosion and fire have happened at a plant in Port Neches early Wednesday morning.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for residents within a half-mile of the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches according to a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

12News began receiving viewer reports of an explosion the vicinity of Texas 366 and Spur 136 in Port Arthur just after 1 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a plant has exploded but say they have mixed reports of where explosion the occurred.

People living within a half-mile of the plant are being contacted and told to evacuate via the "911 Reach" system the sheriff's office said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.