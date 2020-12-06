Explosion at Museum District bar shakes homes miles away

Police say since it happened after hours, it does not appear that anyone was inside the building at the time.

HOUSTON — A fire and explosion at a bar in the Houston Museum District shook homes miles away early Friday morning.

This happened just before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 in the 5100 block of Almeda. Residents said the explosion could be felt as far away as the Texas Southern University campus.

Houston police said the explosion happened after hours so there does not seem to be anyone inside the building at the time of the explosion. The bar had closed at 11 p.m.

A KHOU 11 News crew at the scene reports that the area is littered with debris from the explosion and smells of strong gas.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the public at this time. It has not been confirmed whether gas was the cause of the explosion.

Arson investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire and explosion.

The explosion damaged several buildings nearby, including a soul food restaurant, and a barbecue food truck that had a partnership with the bar. The food truck was destroyed in the explosion, the owner of the business said.

The owner of the food truck said the bar had just reopened a few weeks ago after doing some renovations. He added that the owner of the bar is distraught and heartbroken over the loss.

Some residents in apartments nearby said the windows had been shattered during the explosion.

Motorists also advised to avoid the area as police have several streets closed off.

