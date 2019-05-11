Be careful out there, drivers!

Patchy areas of dense fog developed across North Texas on Tuesday morning.

Visibility will be less than half a mile in some areas as you head out the door for the morning commute.

Some of the skyscrapers in downtown Dallas were almost completely obscured by the fog.

Mist and light drizzle will also dampen the roads, making for potentially sloppy conditions.

Give yourself some extra time and remember to use the low beam headlights.

Fog should dissipate by mid-late morning giving way to cloudy skies this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees across the metroplex, with light winds.

Scattered storms and showers are possible Wednesday.