DALLAS -- An ex-boyfriend found guilty of murdering a young mother received a life sentence behind bars Friday afternoon.

Faustino Valdez was found guilty of murdering Marisol Espinosa in 2015. A jury delivered justice for Espinosa and her family. Dallas County jurors sent him to prison for life.

Espinosa's family cried and hugged after learning the news. Marisol's mother is now raising her three grandchildren. "I'll explain to the 11-year-old and the 8-year-old, but the 6-year-old knows. I'll explain to him the best way I can, and thank you God for this moment," she said.

The sentence comes on Rosa's birthday. Her family sang "Happy Birthday" through tears outside the courtroom.

Espinosa was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2015. Ten weeks later, her body was found by an animal rescue group searching for abandoned dogs under the Dowdy Ferry Bridge.

© 2018 WFAA