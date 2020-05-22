Even though it's only for a few hours, many bars reopening at midnight

At 12 a.m. Friday, bars across Texas can reopen as long as they follow strict guidelines crafted by the state.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Bars have been closed for at least two months to curb the spread of COVID-19 but at 12 a.m. Friday, they can open their doors once again -- and many in North Texas will.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that bars across the state could resume business at 25% occupancy as long as establishments follow strict guidelines crafted by the state.

No one can hang out or order at an establishment's bar, meaning patrons must be seated and bartenders will likely turn into waiters/waitresses.

Tables must be limited to six people and those tables must remain six feet away from other parties. Sanitizing stations must be at the entrance of each bar.

Dancing is discouraged and contactless payment is encouraged.

In Fort Worth's West 7th area, WFAA ran into Morgan Roberts who was preparing to reopen all four bars that he owns at midnight.

Roberts owns The Local, The Durty Crow, The Winchester, and Durty Murphy's Irish Pub.

"For us, I mean we have to reopen," Roberts said. "It's been tough and obviously we're hurting a lot. We're going to get our feet wet and see how it's all going to work."

Roberts talked to WFAA as he was converting The Local and The Durty Crow's parking spaces into patio space to serve more people.

When it comes to patio space, occupancy doesn't play a factor as long as six are to a table and those tables are six feet away from others.

Even with the extra effort, Roberts didn't know what the weekend would look like.

"I don't think it will be that busy, but we've already had people message us asking if we're going to be open," Roberts said.

He wasn't the only bar owner preparing for reopening.

In the city's historic Stockyards, the Thirsty Armadillo was also getting ready to greet customers once again.

The Armadillo made headlines in early May when it was cited by city officials for violating Abbott's executive orders, which didn't allow establishments with 51% sales going to alcohol to reopen.

The bar does have a food permit, however, and was doing food and drinks to-go on May 1.

A push to support local businesses that night in the Stockyards brought patrons to the Armadillo and many congregated on its sidewalk for a long period of time, which brought the police.

Owner Fred Barnett voluntarily shut down that night and was cited the next day when he moved operations to a larger, safer space in the bar's parking lot.

"They didn't like all the gathering outside," Barnett said. "They shut me down and then they wrote me two citations."

Barnett doesn't think that he'll have to pay those citations now and said he only reopened to help struggling employees.

The fact he was ticketed at the beginning of the month and is now reopening at the end of it, to him, is a "roller coaster ride of emotions."

"Being shut down as a small business, we had a little money set aside but that's all gone now," Barnett said. "Some of these bars are faced with losing everything."

Barnett also owns PR's Saloon in the Stockyards. He'll also be reopening there Friday.

When it comes to enforcing state guidelines, Barnett told WFAA that he doesn't expect a ton of social disobedience.

And considering he and other bar owners can finally earn a wage again, he expects that many will protect that right.

"I really feel like everyone is excited to just have what we have right now," Barnett said. "And nobody wants to mess that up."