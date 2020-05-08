Walmart launches free Drive-in movie theaters in Houston area

HOUSTON — Walmart is offering some free, family-friendly entertainment to help break the pandemic monotony. They're teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to show free movies in the parking lots of 160 locations, including the Houston area.
"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."
Tickets went live on August 5, and film screenings will vary by location. You can go to Walmart's Drive-In website for more information.
"The Walmart Drive-in promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival," Tribeca wrote on their site. "Enjoy a wide range of films safely from your vehicle, including nostalgic favorites from your childhood and action-packed films that’ll make your kids feel like superheroes."
Here are the dates and locations for screenings in the Greater Houston area:
Houston - August 14-15, 2020
1118 Silber Rd
Houston, TX 77055
New Caney - August 18-19, 2020
20310 US-59
New Caney, TX 77357
Spring - August 21-22, 2020
21150 Kuykendahl Rd
Spring, TX 77379
College Station - August 25-26, 2020
815 Brothers Blvd
College Station, TX 77845
Katy - August 28-29, 2020
1313 N Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Richmond - September 1-2, 2020
5660 W Grand Pkwy S
Richmond, TX 77407
Richmond - September 4-5, 2020
5330 FM1640
Richmond, TX 77469
Pearland - September 8-9, 2020
10505 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Pearland - September 11-12, 2020
1710 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
La Marque - September 15-16, 2020
6410 I-45
La Marque, TX 77568
League City - September 18-19, 2020
1701 W Fm 646 Rd
League City, TX 77573
Pasadena - September 22-23, 2020
5200 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505