Weeks after Mayor Turner announced Travis Scott show in Houston, Bayou City isn't on his schedule

The city mayor said Scott and his promoters booked Toyota Center for a date in October. But, three weeks later, Scott's camp said a Houston show was not planned.

HOUSTON — He's coming to Texas, but won't be playing in his hometown, at least for now.

On Aug. 8, Turner said Scott and his promoters booked Toyota Center for a date in October. But three weeks later, Live Nation said a Houston show was not currently planned for the North American tour.

When Turner made his announcement, the Houston Police Officers Union said in a statement that they were in "complete disbelief" that the city would allow a Scott concert after what happened at Astroworld Festival, and called on the city's elected officials to "stand up and say, not in our city, not again!"

Scott was found not criminally responsible for the deadly incident by a Harris County grand jury, but there are several civil lawsuits stemming from that night that have yet to be settled.

Scott's tour lineup does include stops in Austin and Dallas.

Here's the full statement from Live Nation:

"The routing that was previously leaked was not accurate. The tour informed many outlets that the routing they reported on was not confirmed or final. The announcement that went out today contains the official routing for the Travis Scott UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour. As it stands now, there is not currently a Houston stop."