Texts for Taylor Swift pre-sale begin Monday | Here's how you spot if it's real

Ticketmaster is sending out texts Monday, Nov. 14. No doubt, scammers will try to get into the mix.

DALLAS — We all are cautious, at least we hope, when it comes to opening links from random texts. But there is one exception to the rule at the moment – Taylor Swift!

Ticketmaster sent out instructions Monday for the pre-sale of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Their Twitter post confirms, if you're verified and selected to buy concert tickets, you're going to get a text.

Ticketmaster instructions go on to say:

Do not delete the text. It has your unique code and the link you'll need to buy tickets.

There is an official example of what the text will look like. It identifies clearly what it is, with a put-together title of TaylorSwiftPreSaleTix. There is a link, and your login and your unique access code are also in the text.

Don't miss this: an official Ticketmaster text will have a 6-digit number, not a typical phone number.

If you get a text about Taylor Swift concert tickets from a random phone number, it's not the official text from Ticketmaster.

The official text on Monday, Nov. 14, will include your login and a unique code for you to buy tickets. You only get the special text if you signed up to buy pre-sale tickets for the show. If you didn’t sign up to buy tickets, for sure you know it’s a scam.

On the Ticketmaster post, it says fans are allowed to buy up to six tickets with each access code. The Taylor Swift Eras tour starts in March.

The Grammy Award winning pop star will play three shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 31, April 1 and April 2, then she goes to NRG Stadium in Houston on April 21, April 22 and April 23 after a brief stop in Tampa.

The upcoming tour comes after the recent release of Swift's album Midnights, which dropped on Oct. 21.