KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas -- Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Miller Crain, has filed for divorce in a Kaufman County court.

In the divorce petition, Crain claims Daniels committed adultery. Crain is also asking for a temporary restraining order, preventing Daniels from taking the couple’s seven-year-old daughter on tour with her. Daniels is an adult film actress who's currently dancing and performing in night clubs across America.

The couple married in 2015 and live in Forney, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti confirmed the divorce on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m.

"A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed," Avenatti said. "Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family."

Daniels made headlines this year after alleging she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and was paid off by his lawyer just before the election.

She has since filed a lawsuit that claims the nondisclosure agreement she signed was invalid because Trump never signed it. The president has denied knowing about any exchange of money.

Earlier this month Daniels was arrested by undercover vice cops during a sting operation in Ohio, but the charges have since been dropped.

