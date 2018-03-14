It's that time of year when spring festivals are popping up at the speed of wildflowers across North Texas, and there are so many good ones to share! Check out our list of favorites:

SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

April 7-May 28 (weekends) in Waxahachie. Go back in time with North Texas' largest Renaissance festival, featuring food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family. Check out the festival's website (link above) to see which weekends have a special theme (i.e. Celtic and Legends of the Sea).

(Credit: Scarborough Renaissance Festival)

DENTON ARTS AND JAZZ FEST

April 27-29 in Denton. The city's biggest event of the year is a tradition for thousands of jazz and art lovers.

2014 Denton Arts and Jazz Festival

ART IN THE SQUARE

April 27-29 in Southlake. It's the 19th year for this festival, which has "grown into one of the top small art shows in the nation." Head to the Southlake Town Square to see art, live performances, and much more fun for the whole family.

ARBOR DAZE

April 28 in Euless. This free event is back, featuring fun for the whole family -- including bounce houses, tree giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and food eating contests. Guests should being their own blankets and lawn chairs to watch live performances at the event being held at Midway Park. Performers include Graceland Ninjaz and School of Rock.

MIDLOTHIAN WINE AND ARTS FESTIVAL

April 28 in Midlothian. Head to downtown Midlothian for this free event, featuring live music, shopping, art and more. The Wine Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. costs $25.

FORTRESS FESTIVAL

April 28-29 in Fort Worth. This annual two-day music festival held by Fortress Presents and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth features over 20 bands -- including Father John Misty, Rapsody, and Courtney Barnett. More than 9,000 people came to the first festival held last year, hailing from 33 different states.

AVANCE LATINO STREET FEST

April 29 in Dallas. The 2018 Latino Street Fest estimates more than 30,000 will head to Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District to celebrate the vibrant Latino culture in North Texas. There will be live performances, delicious food, and fun for the whole family.

Latino Street Fest

MAYFEST

May 3-6 in Fort Worth. This four-day family-friendly festival takes over 33 acres of Trinity Park in Fort Worth every May. About 200,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which features 58 hours of live music -- aiming to raise money to enhance the Trinity River and surrounding areas.

HOMEGROWN MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

May 12 in Dallas. The 9th annual HomeGrown Music and Arts Festival returns to downtown Dallas' Main Street Garden Park, featuring performances by Explosions in the Sky, The Black Angels, Roky Erickson and more acts -- all with ties to Texas.

Credit: HomeGrown Music and Arts Festival

WILDFLOWER! ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

May 18-20 in Richardson. Tickets are on sale now to one of the hottest music and arts festivals in North Texas! You can expect live performances by Kool & the Gang, Eve 6, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Lifehouse, Reckless Kelly, and other star-studded acts. Click the link above to get your tickets!

MAIN STREET FEST

May 18-20 in Grapevine. The 34th annual event returns to Grapevine's infamous Main Street to celebrate American Craft Brew Week. The festival features more than 75 craft brews from 36 breweries across 15 states. There will be festival food, live music, and fun for all ages.

BIG TEXAS BEER FEST

March 30-31 in Dallas. This 7th annual beer festival is coming to the Fair Park Automobile Building at the end of March, featuring 120 breweries and more than 500 beers.

PAST FESTIVALS:

DALLAS BLOOMS

Feb. 24 to April 8 at the Dallas Arboretum. Come see the breathtaking, colorful tulips blooming all over the Dallas Arboretum. It really is the most beautiful festival of the year!

ST. PADDY'S PICKLE PARADE & PALOOZA

March 16-17 in Mansfield. Marchers, bands, floats, and (of course) the Pickle Queens will parade through Mansfield in the world's only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade. The 6th annual two-day palooza is fun for the whole family. Click the link above to see the schedule of events.

ST. PATRICK'S PARADE AND FESTIVAL

March 17 at 11 a.m. The largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the Southwest is back for its 39th year! More than 125,000 people (likely wearing green) are expected to line Greenville Avenue in East Dallas to watch the two-mile parade featuring more than 90 float entries and over 1,700 participants.

TOYOTA TEXAS MUSIC REVOLUTION

March 23-24 in Plano. Country music fans are heading to Oak Point Park to enjoy performances from big names in the music world. Ryan Bingham, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gary P. Nunn, Margo Price, Bird Dogs, and Jesse Dayton are just some of the stars on the lineup. There will be two stages with non-stop music over the two days of the festival.

2018 ARTSFEST

March 24 in Bedford. This sixth annual free festival will feature live music, art, food trucks, craft beers, wine, and more at Boys Ranch Park. The event hopes to add "vibrancy to mid-cities by creating opportunities for people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds to celebrate the arts of North Texas."

ARTS IN THE SQUARE

March 24-25 in Frisco. This 9th annual event features over 120 of the best local and regional artists selling handmade items. There will also be student performances, and all proceeds go to local charity partners.

DALLAS COMEDY FESTIVAL

March 27-31 in Deep Ellum. This annual festival is full of the funnies -- bringing top-notch comedy acts from all over the U.S. (and Canada!). Head to the website (linked above) to buy your tickets before they sell out. Headliners include Sasheer Zamata (formerly of "SNL" fame) and 3Peat (seen on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "SNL").

FORT WORTH FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

April 5-8 in Fort Worth. It's the fifth year for this fun festival celebrating cuisine and beverages. Talented chefs will bring different tastes and methods to this three-day event, which raises money for the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation.

DEEP ELLUM ARTS FESTIVAL

April 6-8 in Dallas. Six blocks of Deep Ellum's Main Street will turn into a massive festival, featuring 200 visual and decorative artists, 100 performances, a pet parade (!), and delicious food and drinks.

FAN EXPO DALLAS

April 6-8 in Dallas. Texas' largest comics, sci-fi, anime, horror, and gaming event is back at the Dallas Convention Center. Check out the schedule (linked above) to see which celebrities will be on hand for this fun pop culture extravaganza!

FESTIVAL OF JOY

April 7 in Dallas. Head to Klyde Warren Park and enjoy a free festival honoring India's cultural and spiritual heritage, featuring dance performances, live music, traditional games, food, and activities for the whole family.

EARTHX 2018

April 13-22 in Dallas. This annual Earth Day event focuses on environmental education and awareness, aimed at connecting a global community and creating a sustainable world for life and future generations. Held at Fair Park, the event hosts more than 100,000 people, 900 exhibitors, and 260 speakers -- it's the "largest annual environmental exhibition and programming initiative in the world."

CFW FESTIVAL ***This event has been canceled due to low ticket sales***

April 13-14 in Arlington. The Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival is being held on the grounds around Globe Life Park, featuring food, alcohol, and live music. Performers include the Josh Abbott Band, R.LUM.R, Young the Giant, and Lonestar.

ARTS IN BLOOM

April 13-15 in McKinney. This family-friendly event puts artists' work on display and features live music, wine tastings, and a variety of food -- plus much more! See the full list of activities with the link above.

COLORPALOOZA

April 14 in Lewisville. This event celebrating spring will host a variety of exhibits and interactive activities for the whole family.

DOWNTOWN FRISCO STREATS FESTIVAL

April 14 in Frisco. Head to the StrEATS Festival to enjoy a variety of food trucks while shopping at unique local boutiques and enjoying live music. Free fun for the whole family!

MAIN STREET ARTS FEST

April 19-22 in Fort Worth. Downtown Cow Town will turn into an artsy scene, featuring art, music, and food.

ENNIS BLUEBONNET TRAILS FESTIVAL

April 20-22 in Ennis. The 67th annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is back with activities, food, crafts, and fun for the entire family.

GRAND PRAIRIE MAIN STREET FEST

April 20-22 in Grand Prairie. This 7th annual event is scheduled over three days in April in downtown Grand Prairie, featuring live music by Tejas Brothers, La Mafia, and other regional bands. There will also be carnival rides, arts, crafts, vendors, and fun for all!

