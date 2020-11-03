AUSTIN, Texas — Can you believe? Austin just got way more fabulous!

Netflix announced Wednesday that its Emmy Award-winning series "Queer Eye" has officially begun production in the Lone Star State after being picked up for a sixth season.

"The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a home base in Austin, Texas, where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC," Netflix said.

The series' fifth season, which was filmed in Philadelphia last year, will debut this summer.

RELATED:

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' casting in Austin area

The book is back: El Arroyo releases volume two of book of signs

"Queer Eye" follows the "Fab 5" – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France – as they travel to meet new people nominated by their loved ones for an emotionally charged makeover.

Netflix told KVUE in December it was casting in the Central Texas area. At the time, the streaming service said it was looking for "deserving people, couples, families, friends and coworkers within a 90-minute radius of Austin who could truly benefit from a 'make-better' from our Fab 5."

If their recent promos are any indicator, get ready to spot some of your favorite Austin landmarks once the sixth season airs. Austin's famous El Arroyo sign as already made an appearance!

'Queer Eye' filming sixth season in Austin Queer Eye's sixth season will take place in Austin Tan France poses with Austin's El Arroyo sign. Jonathan Van Ness poses with Austin's El Arroyo sign. Antonio Porowski poses with Austin's El Arroyo sign. Karamo Brown poses with Austin's El Arroyo sign. Bobby Berk poses with Austin's El Arroyo sign.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will close at 4 p.m. today

Travis County Commissioners Court extends local disaster declaration; Rodeo Austin is still on, for now

UT classes could go fully online after spring break