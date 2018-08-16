The "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin undoubtedly impacted so many lives throughout the years with her music.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn issued a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

The statement said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.

People of all ages have been taking to social media throughout the day to express their condolences, share memories and give thanks.

