One last shot at glory: 'Jockey' is a must-see indie film and showing exclusively at Angelika Film Centers in Dallas and Plano

A fresh indie jockeys for position at the box office.

DALLAS — Critics say if there's a dark horse in the Oscar race for best actor, it's Clifton Collins, Jr. in "Jockey." I've been a fan of his work since he played one of the killers in the 2005 movie "Capote."

In "Jockey," the character actor steps into the lead as 'Jackson Silva,' a small-time jockey, in the sunset of his career, hoping for one last shot at glory. That is, if he can work through years of injury that threaten to end it.

At the same time, he's looking over his shoulder at a young jockey who claims to be his estranged son. That adds another dimension to the drama, as does his long-time relationship with his trainer. She's come across a horse that might just make both their dreams come true.

But is Jackson up to the task?

Clint Bentley makes Dallas home. He's right out of the gate as a first-time director. He also co-wrote the film. They say 'write what you know,' and that's just what he did. His own dad was a jockey. Clint hung around the stalls, the workout rooms, the tracks growing up, and his film reflects that authenticity.

Bentley calls his partnership with Collins amazing, and he was happy to create a role to showcase his talent.

That said, Collins immersed himself into the world -- learning the sport, the body language, losing weight. The 2021 Sundance Film Festival awarded him with a special acting prize. "Variety" calls it the role of his career, and I agree.

His supporting actors, Moises Aries as his mentee, and Molly Parker as his trainer, are also perfect.

Playing minor roles, real jockeys. You can't get more real than that! These guys are never going to make it to the Derby, and they wear the years of rough living on their faces and in their scars.

Kudos also go to cinematographer Adolpho Veloso for a beautiful mix of the grit with the gorgeous, right down to capturing the flying embers of a campfire as Jackson dances in a brief flurry of joy.

"Jockey" is worth making time to see, and it's a rare post-pandemic film that's under two hours! It's showing exclusively at Angelika Film Centers in Dallas and Plano.

Bentley will be at Angelika Dallas Saturday night, Jan. 29, for a Q&A session after the 7 p.m. showing.