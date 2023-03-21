DFW singles wanted: How to apply for the next season of 'Love Island'

The show is looking for a group of "singles-next-door" from Dallas who are open to take a shot for love.

DALLAS — If you're out looking for love, then Love Island is looking for you!

The popular show's USA series has started casting for its upcoming season, which is set to film this summer.

Love Island isolates a group of singles in a villa and has them "couple up" with one another to compete in a series of games and challenges. Any islander that's still single after a "re-coupling ceremony" is at risk of being "dumped" from the island.

Viewers will also play a role in a show by voting for their favorite islanders and influencing action in the villa.

The winning couple will walk out with love and a $100,000 cash prize.

The show's casting directors say they're looking for "down-to-earth, charismatic 'singles-next-door'" from Dallas-Fort Worth who are open to competing on a show for a shot at love. They want applicants from all walks of life, from small towns to big cities.

Love Island's casting application is live now.

There are 75 questions asking for your basic personal information (name, location, birthday, etc.), social media handles, relationship status (current and previous), thoughts on love and relationships, and more.

Next, have nine photos of yourself from the past year ready to upload for your application. Questions 76-78 each ask for three photos.

Before you try to do anything extra to get on the show, read the top of the application: "We do not request or accept materials submitted outside of this process."

All applicants have to be over 18 years old. Keep in mind, the application asks for any schedule conflicts between June-August 2023, your COVID-19 vaccination status, and more.