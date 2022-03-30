The Houston-raised musician announced her own size-inclusive Fabletics brand on social media with the brand name on her nails and as a new tattoo.

Self-proclaimed "Bop Star" Lizzo just announced she's launching a shapewear clothing line for a variety of body types.

The singer shared the news of her brand on Instagram and shared the brand's name — Yitty.

The brand is a collaboration brand with the company Fabletics.

Lizzo says the "Yitty" brand will have shapewear products for anyone to wear anytime: "Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere."

Starting April 12, the fashion line will be available from sizes 6XL to extra small.

According to Forbes, Yitty was a work in progress for the last five years. Lizzo met a cofounder for Fabletics and shared her goal to "reinvent shapewear." The duo then started the brand in 2019 with her current president of Yitty, Kristen Dykstra.

The "Truth Hurts" singer tells Forbes that the brand's name was a childhood nickname that her aunt gave her.

"She was a full-figured woman and one of the coolest people ever with bold, beautiful energy. I wanted that energy in this brand," she said.

Fabletics will launch Yitty in all stores and online. Lizzo's standalone brand will have its entire collection available on its own website and some will be on the Fabletics site.

The news of Lizzo's upcoming launch comes just days after the premiere of her new series on Amazon Prime, "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show focuses on the multi-platinum singer and 13 competing dancers as they get ready for her 2022 tour. Lizzo makes it a priority to have plus-size dancers to show positive representation for each of her performances.

According to the University of Houston, Melissa Viviane Jefferson (also known as "Lizzo") moved to Houston when she was nine years old. She grew up in the Alief area and is a Cougar alumna.