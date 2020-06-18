Judd Apatow on gratitude, family and releasing a new film during COVID-19 pandemic

Apatow's new film "The King of Staten Island" was supposed to debut at SXSW, but that was canceled and it was later released for digital streaming.

How would react if you spent years writing, producing and directing a major studio film starring one of the fastest rising comics only to have its release coincide with a global pandemic?

Believe it or not, director Judd Apatow says he's nothing but grateful.

"With 'The King of Staten Island,' I think it's very ambitious in what it's about because it's really funny but it's also about loss and grief and how a family gets through it. And for a studio like Universal to make a big movie about it is a great thing. I'm very grateful for it," Apatow said.

Gratitude and humor in the face of hardship seems to be Apatow's mantra in life and film, and nowhere is that more clear than his newest production.

Starring Pete Davidson, "The King of Staten Island" is a semi-biographical movie about the SNL comedian's life, which has been full of its own loss, heartache and humor.

In real life, Davidson's father was a first responder who was killed during 9/11. In the movie, Davidson's character lost his firefighter dad in a house fire at a young age.

The actor and comedian has said the making of this movie helped him process his own loss and pain.

While writing and pitching a comedy about heartbreaking loss is tough already, the film's rollout faced its own challenges.

"The King of Staten Island" was supposed to debut at South by Southwest in Austin but the festival was canceled because of COVID-19.

The film's theatrical release was canceled as well. Instead, Apatow and Universal chose to release it "on demand" during the pandemic.

Apatow said he's found the silver lining in this difficult time by enjoying time with his own family. Surrounded by his wife, actress Leslie Mann, and their two daughters, 22-year-old Maude and 17-year-old Iris, Apatow said he's been able to connect with his children in a more profound way.

"They're both at the age when they're becoming so independent, so this time has been like a bonus," Apatow said.

It's easy to see the importance of family for Apatow. "The King of Staten Island" focuses on the vital role family relationships play in our life. His oldest daughter gives a strong performance in the film as Davidson's sister, who has little patience for her brother's emotional immaturity.

At a time when there is so much pain and uncertainty, art and film has the ability to bring people together. King of Staten Island may be poised to do just that.

And even though its rollout didn't go as planned, maybe a film about family, forgiveness and growth in times of pain is just what audiences need in their homes right now.