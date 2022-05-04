Dallas bishop files lawsuit Ye, multiple record labels, claiming rapper sampled his sermon without permission

Bishop David Moten says the musician formerly known as Kanye West used the sermon for his song from the 2021 album "Donda." Record labels are also named in the suit.

DALLAS — A lawsuit has been filed by a bishop in Dallas against the artist formerly known as Kanye West in addition to three record labels, WFAA has confirmed.

Bishop David Moten is suing Ye, Def Jam Recordings, Universal Music Group and G.O.O.D. Music.

According to the documents, the bishop is accusing the musician for sampling one of his sermons without his permission. Bishop Moten says Ye used it for his song "Come to Life" from his latest 2021 album, "Donda."

When you listen to the song, it starts with a man thanking God multiple times as other people give their praise. You can also hear a woman repeatedly shout "hallelujah" in the first two minutes.

The entire song is a little over five minutes long. The bishop says about one minute of "Come to Life" is directly from one of his sermons. His lawsuit says it also seems to run on a loop in the song's chorus and pre-chorus.

The document also says this isn't the first time the defendants (Ye, Def Jam, UMG, G.O.O.D.) used recordings as samples without telling the people in the recordings.