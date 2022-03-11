Chris Rock adds North Texas stop to 2022 comedy tour

After being slapped by Will Smith on the Oscars stage, Rock has been fairly quiet about the infamous incident. Will he be ready to talk about it by the D-FW stop?

IRVING, Texas — Will he talk about the slap?

Comedian Chris Rock has added three Texas stops as part of his 2022 world tour -- and one of those stops is right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The show is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving and is his first stop in Texas.

Rock will then head south to the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Nov. 5 and then to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Nov. 10.

Presale for tickets to the Texas shows begins on Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Here's how to purchase tickets for the Irving show.

Rock has been seeing surges in ticket sales for his tour following the infamous incident at the Oscars in March.

While presenting Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, saying "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it." Pinkett, who has talked publicly about alopecia and hair loss, had her head shaved at the time.

This prompted Will Smith to walk up to Rock on the stage and smack him in front of the world on live television.

The Academy punished Will Smith by banning him from the Oscars and other events by the Academy for 10 years.