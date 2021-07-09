Black Widow: Natasha gets the movie she's long deserved

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, is in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow took one for the team in "Avengers: Infinity War," so it's only fitting she finally get her own movie. It's taken a decade -- overdue, to be sure, then tack on the pandemic.

To get your Avenger films assembled, this one falls between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Infinity." It's also the first new Marvel movie in more than two years.

Black Widow opens with Natasha as a child, playing with her little sister, fireflies lighting up the sky. But dinnertime brings news from dad (David Harbour). It's time for that family adventure he's been talking about.

With mom (Rachel Weisz) at the controls, they make a white knuckle escape on a small plane. In Cuba, the girls are separated from their parents and rushed away to the Russian program where they'll be trained in the Red Room as female assassins, known as 'widows' (a strange but effective way to expose the evils of human trafficking).

Fast forward 21 years and a grown-up Natasha is played by Scarlett Johansson. She's clearly on the outs with both the feds and her Avengers family. She heads off the grid then gets a not-so-subtle message from her 'sister' Yelena (Florence Pugh) that reunites the two.

Yelena has an antidote that will release all widows from their servitude. (Maybe it's Disney rubbing off, but the antidote glitters like fairy dust.) The sisters track down their mom and dad, and they all team up to end the villainous reign of the man behind the Red Room program.

While Marvel has been taking care of its fans with three series on Disney+, it sure is nice to see one on the big screen where action/comic book movies belong. That said, the title character is sharing the spotlight with a scene stealer in Pugh.

After breakthrough roles in "Midsommar" and "Little Women," there's no looking back. She also takes great pleasure ribbing her Avenger sister.

Harbour is having a great month (see "No Sudden Move." Really, see it!) and plays Alexei/'Red Guardian' with absolute gusto. Weisz has her moments, including a mindful mastery over pigs.

And let's not forget Johansson, who embodies a new maturity in her role, almost as if she knows her fate in the franchise.

The movie continues the push for more women in film. Not only is the storyline female-centric, but it's directed by Australian Cate Shortland, with a real awareness of her ladies and a command of fight scenes. Yes, stay for the credits. You'll get a payoff about Pugh's future mission as well as the introduction of one of my favorite actors to the Marvel Universe.

"Black Widow" packs a lot in, not the least of which is a thoughtful exploration of what family really means. A long-deserved and well-executed tribute to one of Marvel's favorite characters.